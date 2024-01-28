Brokerages Set RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) PT at $20.69

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RXO shares. Vertical Research downgraded RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get RXO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXO

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE:RXO opened at $22.04 on Friday. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,204.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.13.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RXO news, Director Christine S. Breves bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,265.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 43,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $862,203.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,985,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,323,939.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 205,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RXO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $15,584,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.