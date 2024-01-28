Brokerages Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Price Target at $633.48

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $750.93.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $769.44 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $783.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $703.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

