Brokerages Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Price Target at $82.89

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

