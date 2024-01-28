Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,400 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 697,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPM opened at $13.06 on Friday. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

Brookfield Property Preferred Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

