Brooktree Capital Management Increases Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,964 shares during the period. Digital Turbine accounts for about 1.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management owned about 0.33% of Digital Turbine worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,423,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 178.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 589,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $3,557,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of APPS stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.69. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

(Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.