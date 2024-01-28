Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Short Interest Down 29.1% in January

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,400 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Performance

Bruush Oral Care stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Bruush Oral Care has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruush Oral Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

