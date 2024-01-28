Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2024

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.UGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE HOM.U opened at C$12.04 on Friday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.99 and a twelve month high of C$15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

Insider Activity at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. In related news, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 523,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,407,820.00. Also, Director Daniel Martin Oberste purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,342.78. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 529,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,943. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.