Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE HOM.U opened at C$12.04 on Friday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.99 and a twelve month high of C$15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HOM.U. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

Insider Activity at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.80 per share, with a total value of C$45,342.78. In related news, Director John Stanley Bailey purchased 523,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,407,820.00. Also, Director Daniel Martin Oberste purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,342.78. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 529,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,943. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

