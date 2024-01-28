Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bucher Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $390.00 on Friday. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $390.00 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.17.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bucher Industries
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is a SEC Filing?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.