Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $390.00 on Friday. Bucher Industries has a 52-week low of $390.00 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.17.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

Bucher Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bucher Industries AG manufactures and sells machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging foods, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.