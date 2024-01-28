Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth $90,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

IWL opened at $118.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $119.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

