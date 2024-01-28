Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 8.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 14.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in InterDigital by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Down 0.0 %

IDCC stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $111.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on InterDigital

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $227,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.