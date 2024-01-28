Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $26,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

