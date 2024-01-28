Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $58,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $270.40 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $182.31 and a 12-month high of $272.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.84.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.