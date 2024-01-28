Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

GBF stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $107.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average is $102.06.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

