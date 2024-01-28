Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $111.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $111.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

