Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) PT Lowered to $141.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BG opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. Bunge Global has a 12 month low of $87.86 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $105.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

