C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

C4 Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $5.47 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 663.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.