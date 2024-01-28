Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIPGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cadiz Price Performance

CDZIP stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.59%. This is an increase from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

