California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.51

Shares of California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.51 and traded as high as $17.06. California First Leasing shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
California First Leasing Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.
About California First Leasing
California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
