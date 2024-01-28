Callan Capital LLC Acquires 133 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,524. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.39. The stock has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $375.73.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $9,296,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.06.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

