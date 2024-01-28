Callan Capital LLC Acquires 24,873 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2,020.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $223.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.39. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.63 and a twelve month high of $224.69.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

