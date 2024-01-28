Callan Capital LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

