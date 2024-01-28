Callan Capital LLC Acquires 3,052 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,883,000 after buying an additional 1,640,579 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29,399.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,474,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after buying an additional 1,469,975 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $18,007,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,304,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.07 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

