Callan Capital LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $570.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $482.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.