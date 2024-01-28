Callan Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,279 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.50.

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

V opened at $267.94 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $272.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

