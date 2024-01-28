Callan Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 0.9% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $493,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $259.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

