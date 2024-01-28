Callan Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $448.23 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $449.51. The company has a market capitalization of $358.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $431.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

