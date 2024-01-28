Callan Capital LLC Invests $3.07 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,261 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $66.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

