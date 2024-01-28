Callan Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up 2.4% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned about 2.54% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $22,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTF. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INTF stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.73. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

