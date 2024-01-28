Callan Capital LLC Purchases 264,213 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZFree Report) by 403.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,213 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF comprises about 1.2% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.54% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after acquiring an additional 269,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $36.66 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1202 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

