Callan Capital LLC Purchases 3,111 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

VGT opened at $503.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $476.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $343.39 and a 12-month high of $513.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

