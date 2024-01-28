Callan Capital LLC Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

