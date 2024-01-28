Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 2.5 %

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.09 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

