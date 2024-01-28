Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0899 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
CDPYF opened at $34.88 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
