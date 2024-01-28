Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0899 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

CDPYF opened at $34.88 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

