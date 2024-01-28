Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $60.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.00 and traded as high as C$61.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$61.54, with a volume of 2,015,725 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7200436 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total transaction of C$883,356.74. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

