Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$165.00 to C$180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$177.93.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$166.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$163.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$155.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$170.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

