Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$177.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$176.00 to C$177.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$158.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Veritas Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$177.93.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$166.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$170.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$163.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$155.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

