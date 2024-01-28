Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Capcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Capcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capcom

Capcom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. Capcom has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $23.46.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 30.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capcom will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capcom

(Get Free Report)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.