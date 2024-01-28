Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Capcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capcom
Capcom Stock Down 0.7 %
Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 30.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capcom will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Capcom
Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capcom
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.