Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,350,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,231. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.62.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

