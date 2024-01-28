Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Berry Stock Performance

Berry stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $522.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $222.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Berry had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,360,000 after buying an additional 6,648,164 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 2,942.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 1,005,195 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,382,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 988,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,449,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,080,000 after buying an additional 538,093 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after buying an additional 537,227 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

