Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 3,225 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Hess Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $144.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.37. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

