Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $523,000 in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,674,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $758,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPHR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 49.01%. On average, analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

