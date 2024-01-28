Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $144.54 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.70.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

