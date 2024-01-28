Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

ACN opened at $371.07 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.39. The firm has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.