Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,422 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 849,949 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,015 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 656,951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 492,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,403,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

MLCO stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

