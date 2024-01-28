Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 6,071 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

