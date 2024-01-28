Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 79,618 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,103 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 79,618 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

F opened at $11.39 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.