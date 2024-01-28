Capreit Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Capreit Price Performance
Capreit has a 12 month low of C$20.71 and a 12 month high of C$50.88.
Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($2.74). The firm had revenue of C$268.38 million during the quarter.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capreit
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.