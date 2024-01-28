Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

CAPR stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 208.15% and a negative return on equity of 617.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.