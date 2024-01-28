Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Short Interest Update

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCSO opened at $17.90 on Friday. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $21.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

