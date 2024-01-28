Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Increased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up about 0.9% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $55.51. 4,136,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

